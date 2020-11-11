Watch: Jon Rahm's Amazing Hole-In-One Shot

John Rahm got a hole-in-one during a practice round at the Masters yesterday, and it was one of the most amazing shots you'll ever see. There was a pond between Rahm and the green, but instead of hitting the ball OVER the water, he skipped it across the surface.

It skipped three times, hit land, then rolled all the way across the green and into the cup. And it just happened to be Rahm's 26th birthday.