Watch: Jon Rahm's Amazing Hole-In-One Shot

This might be one of the most AMAZING hole-in-one shots EVER!

November 11, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand
Jon Rahm

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

John Rahm got a hole-in-one during a practice round at the Masters yesterday, and it was one of the most amazing shots you'll ever see.  There was a pond between Rahm and the green, but instead of hitting the ball OVER the water, he skipped it across the surface.

It skipped three times, hit land, then rolled all the way across the green and into the cup.  And it just happened to be Rahm's 26th birthday. 

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Jon
Rahm
amazing
hole-in-one
shot
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim