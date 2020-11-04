Watch: High School Runner Stops To Help Competitor At Finish Line Of State Finals

Saturday during an Indiana state cross-country meet in Terre Haute, Ben Boardley approached the finish line, he noticed a fellow runner from another school, Faizan Khan, had fallen and was struggling to rise. Boardley paused to help him up, and both continued to the finish.

I have no idea who these two high school runners were, but great sportsmanship by one of the boys to help a fellow competitor who was struggling to finish. pic.twitter.com/cx90k85fHc — Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) October 31, 2020