Watch: High School Runner Stops To Help Competitor At Finish Line Of State Finals

A classy move by a high school runner is getting some national attention.

November 4, 2020
Saturday during an Indiana state cross-country meet in Terre Haute, Ben Boardley approached the finish line, he noticed a fellow runner from another school, Faizan Khan, had fallen and was struggling to rise. Boardley paused to help him up, and both continued to the finish.

