Watch: Freeway Sign Falls On Car
A massive freeway sign falls on a car.
January 10, 2019
Somebody's dashcam in Australia filmed a massive overhead freeway sign FALLING onto the road, and toppling into the car in front of them. First it clipped the hood, and then it landed on top of the roof, almost flattening it.
The driver survived, but suffered neck injuries.
VIDEO: Woman narrowly escapes death when sign plummets onto freeway in Melbourne, Australia pic.twitter.com/l7Gb460CzB— BNO News (@BNONews) January 9, 2019