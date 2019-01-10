Watch: Freeway Sign Falls On Car

A massive freeway sign falls on a car.

Somebody's dashcam in Australia filmed a massive overhead freeway sign FALLING onto the road, and toppling into the car in front of them.  First it clipped the hood, and then it landed on top of the roof, almost flattening it.

The driver survived, but suffered neck injuries.

