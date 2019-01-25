Watch: A Fistful Of Road Rage

In case you haven't seen this, there was a road rage incident in Southern California where a guy got out of his car, jumped on somebody's hood, and smashed their windshield with his FIST. Then he got back into his car and left.

Cell phone video shows the end of an apparent road rage incident in #Anaheim. Guy jumps on the hood of the car and smashes the windshield. Police are looking for the suspect. @ABC7 at 3P. pic.twitter.com/FhdJTkcb2X — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) January 23, 2019