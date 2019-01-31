Watch: Fires Set So Trains Can Run In The Cold

It was so cold yesterday that crews in Chicago had to set FIRES on track to make sure the trains could still run.

January 31, 2019
Lance Hildebrand
(Photo by Merydolla/Dreamstime.com)

Crews in Chicago had to set the train tracks ON FIRE to clear off all the snow and ice so the trains could run.

