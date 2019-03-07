Watch: Family Throws Cash On The Highway To Honor Dead Relative

A family decide to throw CASH on a busy highway to honor the memory of a relative who passed away??!!

March 7, 2019
Lance Hildebrand
(Photo by Endrews21/Dreamstime.com)

A family near Oakland, California threw a bunch of cash onto a highway this week.  Then people kept stopping to pick it up, which caused a pretty serious safety issue.  Turns out they were driving home from a relative's funeral, and did it to honor his memory.  It's not clear if they'll face charges or not.

Click Here to watch the video.

