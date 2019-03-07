Watch: Family Throws Cash On The Highway To Honor Dead Relative
A family decide to throw CASH on a busy highway to honor the memory of a relative who passed away??!!
March 7, 2019
A family near Oakland, California threw a bunch of cash onto a highway this week. Then people kept stopping to pick it up, which caused a pretty serious safety issue. Turns out they were driving home from a relative's funeral, and did it to honor his memory. It's not clear if they'll face charges or not.
Click Here to watch the video.