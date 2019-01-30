Watch: Falling Tree Narrowly Misses Car

Timing is EVERYTHING.

January 30, 2019
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand

(Photo by David Molina/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Somebody's security cam filmed a tree toppling into a street and just missing a car driving by.

Tags: 
Y98
falling
tree
narrowly
misses
car
Courtney & Company
Video
watch