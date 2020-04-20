Watch: ESPN Uses "The Office" To Promote Michael Jordan Documentary

The much-hyped Michael Jordan documentary, "The Last Dance", is a huge sports moment, especially in a world without sports. But on Sunday, hours before the first part aired, ESPN shared a trailer for a documentary about a very different Michael: "The Office" boss Michael Scott.

What if I told you, the greatest Michael wasn't Jordan? pic.twitter.com/JoYAb6OUjO — 30 for 30 (@30for30) April 19, 2020