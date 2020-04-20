Watch: ESPN Uses "The Office" To Promote Michael Jordan Documentary

"What if I told you, the greatest Michael wasn't Jordan?"

April 20, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
Steve Carell

The much-hyped Michael Jordan documentary, "The Last Dance", is a huge sports moment, especially in a world without sports. But on Sunday, hours before the first part aired, ESPN shared a trailer for a documentary about a very different Michael: "The Office" boss Michael Scott.

