Watch: England's Cheese Rolling Festival

Watch people risk injury at Gloucester's Cheese Rolling Festival

May 30, 2018
Lance Hildebrand
(Dreamstime)

If you've never heard of England's annual Cheese Rolling Festival, it's where a bunch of people race down a steep hill chasing a nine-pound round of cheese.  There are always injuries, but hey, you might win cheese.  This year's event went down on Monday and the videos didn't disappoint.

