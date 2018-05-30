Watch: England's Cheese Rolling Festival

If you've never heard of England's annual Cheese Rolling Festival, it's where a bunch of people race down a steep hill chasing a nine-pound round of cheese. There are always injuries, but hey, you might win cheese. This year's event went down on Monday and the videos didn't disappoint.

Yesterday, I stood at the foot of a hill in Glos and filmed this. Today, it’s had nearly a quarter of a MILLION views around the world. Wow! #CheeseRolling @CheeseRollingUK @itvwestcountry pic.twitter.com/YpPon5NIEB — Richard Payne (@richardpayneitv) May 29, 2018