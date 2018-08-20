Watch: Driving Through A Wildfire

A father and son shot cell phone video as they drove through a wildfire in Glacier National Park in Montana. It starts as they're approaching the fire, but it's the only road out so they have to drive right into it. It gets more frightening by the second.

The video ends when they get to a fallen tree that's blocking the road. According to a report, they had to go back out the same way they came in, and then abandoned their car. Somehow, they made it to a lake and were rescued by a ranger.