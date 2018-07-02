Watch: Driving Through Front Of Walmart
A guy drives his pickup truck through the front of a Walmart??!!
July 2, 2018
Surveillance video from inside a Walmart in San Angelo, Texas shows a pickup truck crashing through the front door and driving into the store. Moments later you see the truck driving down an aisle and knocking over shelves as it passes by.
According to a report, the driver had an argument with his girlfriend and was aiming for her when he plowed through the door. They estimate the damages at $500,000. Fortunately, no one was injured.