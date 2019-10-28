Watch: Driver Doing Burnouts Crashes Into Gas Station

You might want to try your BURNOUTS in an empty lot next time.

October 28, 2019
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A guy was doing burnouts in his truck in Michigan but lost control and slammed through the front of a gas station.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
watch
Video
driver
doing
burnouts
crashes
gas
station