Watch: Driver Doing Burnouts Crashes Into Gas Station

A guy was doing burnouts in his truck in Michigan but lost control and slammed through the front of a gas station.

Video shows a pickup truck in Michigan crashing into a gas station and then the driver rips the license plate off of the truck and leaves the scene.