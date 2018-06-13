Watch: Car Trailer Fails

Somebody driving on a highway shot cell phone video of a car in the nextlane DRAGGING a U-Haul trailer that's on its side. They pull up next to the car and it sounds like they're trying to let the driver know but the car just keeps going. And A truck is hauling a huge swimming pool that's positioned sideways on a flimsy trailer. It's obvious that the pool is going to tip over and fall . . . and then it does.

Video of uhaul rental gone bad - 990601