Watch: Car Goes Airborne At Dealership
Watch this airborne car fly over other cars parked at a dealership.
December 5, 2019
Security video from an auto dealership in Citrus County, Florida filmed a car FLYING over dozens of cars sitting in the lot. It also just missed a customer. A second camera filmed it hitting two cars after it landed.
The driver had a medical issue and lost control of the car, which left the highway and went up a small hill that set it airborne. It traveled a total of 139 feet. The driver was hospitalized but is expected to be okay. No one else was injured.
WATCH: Surveillance from Crystal Ford Lincoln in Citrus County shows a car flying through the air. The car lot was packed with customers when the Toyota Camry came flying through. Police said the driver, who wasn't hurt, had some type of medical emergency. pic.twitter.com/MiBajzdT5t— Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) December 4, 2019