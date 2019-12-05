Watch: Car Goes Airborne At Dealership

Security video from an auto dealership in Citrus County, Florida filmed a car FLYING over dozens of cars sitting in the lot. It also just missed a customer. A second camera filmed it hitting two cars after it landed.

The driver had a medical issue and lost control of the car, which left the highway and went up a small hill that set it airborne. It traveled a total of 139 feet. The driver was hospitalized but is expected to be okay. No one else was injured.