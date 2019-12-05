Watch: Car Goes Airborne At Dealership

Watch this airborne car fly over other cars parked at a dealership.

Security video from an auto dealership in Citrus County, Florida filmed a car FLYING over dozens of cars sitting in the lot.  It also just missed a customer.  A second camera filmed it hitting two cars after it landed.

The driver had a medical issue and lost control of the car, which left the highway and went up a small hill that set it airborne.  It traveled a total of 139 feet.  The driver was hospitalized but is expected to be okay.  No one else was injured.

