Watch: Car Gets Stuck In Parking Garage
Watch this car get stuck in the middle of a parking garage ramp.
January 18, 2019
Security video from inside a parking garage filmed a car going up a ramp and scraping up against the side of a curved wall, which forced it to stop. But that's only half the story.
The driver then put it in reverse, with the wheels still turned, and seemed to floor it. The car then sped backwards while turning and got stuck between the two concrete walls of the driveway. It's literally stretched across the ramp and blocking the way.