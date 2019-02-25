Watch: Car Drives On Sidewalk To Avoid School Bus

Are you really in that much of a hurry?

February 25, 2019
Security video in New York City filmed a car driving on a sidewalk between a school and some school buses.  The buses were blocking the street so the idiot driver used the sidewalk as a detour.  Fortunately, no one was hurt.

