Watch: Bill Murray Sings "Take Me Out To The Ballgame"

Bill Murray sang to a STUFFED BEAR during Friday's Chicago Cubs game??!!

July 27, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
Bill Murray

(Photo by John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray sang "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" to a massive stuffed bear on Friday during the seventh inning stretch.  He wasn't at the stadium, it was just a video that was shared online.

