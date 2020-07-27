Watch: Bill Murray Sings "Take Me Out To The Ballgame"
Bill Murray sang to a STUFFED BEAR during Friday's Chicago Cubs game??!!
July 27, 2020
Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray sang "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" to a massive stuffed bear on Friday during the seventh inning stretch. He wasn't at the stadium, it was just a video that was shared online.
Bill Murray singing Take Me Out To The Ballgame with a giant bear in a bar on Opening Day is the Twitter content I’m here for.— Rex Chapman---- (@RexChapman) July 25, 2020
I’ve missed sports...pic.twitter.com/hk3WcIh6J7