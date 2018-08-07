Watch: Bike Darts Out In Traffic

A guy posted dashcam video of a kid on a bike darting into the street right in front of his car, and he slams on the brakes just in time. Fortunately, he was going under the speed limit or it could've been tragic.

I wasn’t sure whether to post this but if it stops a child from being killed on the road it’s worth it! Today a child rode out in front of me, across the dual track, without looking! Thankful I was driving under the speed limit & reacted quickly! #neverchanceit @BromStandard pic.twitter.com/NuDgFqcdDj — Robert Allen (@HWfireRAllen) August 5, 2018