Watch: Bike Darts Out In Traffic

Here's another reminder to be careful while driving.

August 7, 2018
A guy posted dashcam video of a kid on a bike darting into the street right in front of his car, and he slams on the brakes just in time.  Fortunately, he was going under the speed limit or it could've been tragic.

