Watch: "Be Water" Bruce Lee Documentary Trailer

ESPN released the trailer for their new documentary Be Water, which explores Lee's life, career, and legacy as an icon of film and martial arts. The doc delves into Lee's childhood in Hong Kong, his attempt to break into Hollywood, and his eventual ascendancy to stardom with just a handful of films before his untimely death in 1973. It also chronicles the struggles Lee faced to win over American audiences as an Asian leading man.

Video of Trailer for Bruce Lee 30 for 30: &#039;Be Water&#039;