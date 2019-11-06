Watch: BART Employee Saves Passenger From Oncoming Train
Check out video of that Oakland transportation employee saving a guy's life.
You may have seen yesterday's story about a public transportation employee in Oakland who pulled a drunk guy off the tracks as a train was approaching. Well, the video has been released, and it's frightening.
The train is going 36 miles an hour, and is about 60 feet away when the guy falls onto the tracks. The employee's name is John O'Connor, and he PULLS the guy up by the shoulders just as the train goes by.