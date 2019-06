Over the weekend, there was a highway crash in Montana. And while people were stuck in their cars waiting for the road to open up again, a guy in a kilt with BAGPIPES appeared and started playing music.

His name is Jesse Callender, and apparently he works as a bagpiper, and he was on the way to a gig when he got stuck. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the crash and he made it to his gig on time.