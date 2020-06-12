Watch: Aaron Rodgers First Tee PGA Intro

The PGA Tour returned to competition on Thursday with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas. Nearly 150 golfers are hoping to win the first pro golf tournament in three months, but none will have a better introduction than Max Homa.

Aaron Rodgers, with his rapidly growing quarantine beard, decided to do the honor of giving Homa a first tee introduction for his first tournament back. Ironically, much of the intro featured Rodgers ripping on his good friend’s mustache.