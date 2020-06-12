Watch: Aaron Rodgers First Tee PGA Intro

Aaron Rodgers, and his new BEARD, gave the PGA's Max Homa a hilarious "first tee" intro.

June 12, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand
Aaron Rodgers

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

The PGA Tour returned to competition on Thursday with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas. Nearly 150 golfers are hoping to win the first pro golf tournament in three months, but none will have a better introduction than Max Homa.

Aaron Rodgers, with his rapidly growing quarantine beard, decided to do the honor of giving Homa a first tee introduction for his first tournament back. Ironically, much of the intro featured Rodgers ripping on his good friend’s mustache.

 

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Aaron Rodgers
PGA
firts
tee
intro
golf
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim