TV's Most Iconic Vampires

If you are a fan of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", and more importantly "Angel", then you'll enjoy this list of TV's 10 Most Iconic Vampires...

1. Count von Count from "Sesame Street"

2. Barnabas Collins from "Dark Shadows"

3. Angel from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel"

4. The Countess from "American Horror Story: Hotel"

5. Eric Northman from "True Blood"

6. Cassidy from "Preacher"

7. Dracula from "Penny Dreadful"

8. Dracula from "Castlevania"

9. Grandpa from "The Munsters"

10. Ronnie Strickland from "The X-Files"

