Toyota Patents Tear Gas Anti-Theft Devise

Someone found a recent patent filed by Toyota for an automatic air freshener that would link to your phone, and fill your car with your favorite scent when you start driving.

But here's the part we liked: According to the patent, the system might also double as an ANTI-THEFT device, and if someone tried to steal your car, it could automatically spray them with TEAR GAS.

Sadly, it doesn't sound like they'll be adding it to cars anytime soon since they'd want to perfect it before rolling it out.

