The XFL Shuts Down

The XFL is suspending operations effective immediately, a month after the spring football league stopped play due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league, owned by WWE chairman Vince McMahon, currently has no plans to start up again 2021. With the shutdown, nearly all staffers were laid off. The XFL is the second spring football league in as many years to fold partway through its inaugural season. In 2019, the Alliance of American Football shut down after eight weeks, owing primarily to financial difficulties.

