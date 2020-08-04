"Forbes" released their annual list of the world's most valuable sports teams. The numbers are based on calculations done over the past year for the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, Formula One, Soccer, and NASCAR.

The Top 50 is LOADED with NFL teams, in fact, 27 of the 32 football teams cracked the list. A big part of that is the NFL's rich TV deals. No teams from the NHL, NASCAR, MLS, or Formula One made the top 50.

The main takeaway is: While COVID-19 has not been good for sports, the wealthiest teams in the most popular leagues look VERY pandemic-resistant, with values in the BILLIONS.

Here's the Top 20...

1. Dallas Cowboys, $5.5 billion, NFL

2. New York Yankees, $5 billion, MLB

3. New York Knicks, $4.6 billion, NBA

4. L.A. Lakers, $4.4 billion, NBA

5. Golden State Warriors, $4.3 billion, NBA

6. Real Madrid, $4.24 billion, Soccer

7. New England Patriots, $4.1 billion, NFL

8. Barcelona, $4.02 billion, Soccer

9. New York Giants, $3.9 billion, NFL

10. Manchester United, $3.81 billion, Soccer

11. L.A. Rams, $3.8 billion, NFL

12. San Francisco 49ers, $3.5 billion, NFL

13. Chicago Bears, $3.45 billion, NFL

14. A tie between the baseball's L.A. Dodgers and the NFL's Washington Football Team (formerly the Redskins) . . . both worth $3.4 billion

16. Boston Red Sox, $3.3 billion, MLB

17. A three-way tie between the NBA's Chicago Bulls, baseball's Chicago Cubs, and the NFL's New York Jets . . . all worth $3.2 billion

20. A three-way tie between the NBA's Boston Celtics, the NFL's Houston Texans, and baseball's San Francisco Giants . . . all worth $3.1 billion

Click Here to see more.