The World's Most Exciting Athletes

There's a new list of the 14 most exciting active athletes in the world, which includes all sports, not just basketball, baseball, and football...

1. Playoff LeBron James, Basketball. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson were considered . . . but nothing beats LeBron in the playoffs. That is, assuming he gets back to the playoffs after missing out last year.

2. Tiger Woods, Golf . . . Yes, even now. The writer mentions last year's Masters, and how Tiger still makes any tournament that he's in a big deal.

3. Mike Trout, Baseball . . . The article suggests Trout could be the best player in baseball history, and says this year might be a defining moment, because the L.A. Angels have finally beefed up Trout's supporting cast.

4. Patrick Mahomes, Football . . . He's won the NFL league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in his first two seasons as a starter.

5. Serena Williams, Tennis . . . The writer says she's the best player in her sport, ever. STILL. And she's more in competition with herself than her actual opponents.

6. Simone Biles, Gymnastics . . . She already secured four gold medals and a bronze in the 2016 Games, and she's supposedly "a lock for more this year."

7. Lionel Messi, Soccer . . . The article says Messi is the most exciting guy in both the Men's World Cup and the Champions League . . . "the best of the best."

8. Conor McGregor, MMA . . . Because he has the skill to be one of the most incredible fighters in the world, and you want to see what he can do. But you also don't mind if he gets knocked silly . . . "it's really win-win."

9. Alexander Ovechkin, Hockey . . . Connor McDavid might be the best player in the NHL today, but as for excitement, you can't take your eyes off Ovechkin.

10. Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal, Tennis . . . The article cites their match-ups last year in the French Open and Wimbledon semifinals . . . and adds "it's one of the best rivalries in sports."

11. Elena Delle Donne, Basketball . . . She just recently led the Washington Mystics to the WNBA title . . . "she never misses from the field, like ever."

12. Deontay Wilder, Boxing . . . It's been a while since America had a dominant heavyweight boxing champion like Mike Tyson. And Wilder could become that.

13. Alex Morgan, Soccer . . . She doesn't place higher on this list because the whole team is so dominant.

14. Katie Ledecky, Swimming . . . She'd be higher on the list, but she's not a sprinter. She's in these long-distance races where, slowly but surely, she just boat races the competition. It's still amazing, but the list is most exciting athletes.

