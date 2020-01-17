The Most Annoying Things While Driving

A new survey asked people to name the most annoying things they deal with when they're driving...

1. Potholes.

2. Drivers who don't signal.

3. Tailgaters.

4. Construction.

5. People on bicycles.

6. People who text and drive.

7. Drivers weaving in and out of lanes.

8. Finding parking.

9. Speed bumps.

10. Slow drivers in the passing lane.

