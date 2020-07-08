The Highest Paid NFL Quarterbacks
Here are the quarterbacks that currently make the most money in the NFL...
Who are the highest paid QBs in terms of guaranteed money now in teh NFL? Let's break them down...
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
GUARANTEES: $141,481,905
This is $31 million-plus more than the next guy!
2. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
GUARANTEES: $110,042,682
The 2019 season was a step back for the former No. 1 overall pick in 2016 with 16 interceptions to just 22 touchdown passes.
3. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles
GUARANTEES: $107,970,683
The Eagles are betting on more seasons like the one he had last year, when he played 16 games for only the second time in his young career.
4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
GUARANTEES: $107,000,000
He got a four-year extension in 2019 as he continues to be one of the most consistent QBs in the NFL.
5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
GUARANTEES: $100,000,000
Remember when he was the first player to earn $30 million a year and the first to get $100 million guaranteed? That feels like eons ago and that was just in 2018.
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
GUARANTEES: $98,700,000
One of the all-time greats is getting paid like one.
7. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
GUARANTEES: $92,000,000
He’s in for a bounce-back year after missing half of 2019 with an injury.
8. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
GUARANTEES: $91,000,000
Is Tannehill going to be worth this or was last year an anomaly? We’ll find out!
9. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers
GUARANTEES: $74,100,000
He’s already taken the team to a Super Bowl, so that makes him worth the money, right?
10. Alex Smith, Washington Redskins
GUARANTEES: $71,000,000
He hasn’t taken a snap in the NFL since 2018, when a horrifying leg injury led to 17 surgeries. He’s still fighting to return to football.
Click Here to see more.