The Highest Paid NFL Quarterbacks

Who are the highest paid QBs in terms of guaranteed money now in teh NFL? Let's break them down...

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

GUARANTEES: $141,481,905

This is $31 million-plus more than the next guy!

2. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

GUARANTEES: $110,042,682

The 2019 season was a step back for the former No. 1 overall pick in 2016 with 16 interceptions to just 22 touchdown passes.

3. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

GUARANTEES: $107,970,683

The Eagles are betting on more seasons like the one he had last year, when he played 16 games for only the second time in his young career.

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

GUARANTEES: $107,000,000

He got a four-year extension in 2019 as he continues to be one of the most consistent QBs in the NFL.

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

GUARANTEES: $100,000,000

Remember when he was the first player to earn $30 million a year and the first to get $100 million guaranteed? That feels like eons ago and that was just in 2018.

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

GUARANTEES: $98,700,000

One of the all-time greats is getting paid like one.

7. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

GUARANTEES: $92,000,000

He’s in for a bounce-back year after missing half of 2019 with an injury.

8. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

GUARANTEES: $91,000,000

Is Tannehill going to be worth this or was last year an anomaly? We’ll find out!

9. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

GUARANTEES: $74,100,000

He’s already taken the team to a Super Bowl, so that makes him worth the money, right?

10. Alex Smith, Washington Redskins

GUARANTEES: $71,000,000

He hasn’t taken a snap in the NFL since 2018, when a horrifying leg injury led to 17 surgeries. He’s still fighting to return to football.

