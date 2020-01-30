The website Smart Asset ranked America's 100 biggest cities according to how bad the commutes are. But they didn't just look at how long it takes.

They also factored in how much commute times have increased in the last five years . . . the percentage of people who commute more than an hour . . . and whether average salaries are really worth the commute.

So even though New York has the LONGEST average commute at 42 minutes, it only ranked ninth. And Los Angeles didn't even make the top ten.

According to the results, the cities with the worst commutes are: North Las Vegas . . . Hialeah, Florida . . . Philadelphia . . . New Orleans . . . Stockton, California . . . Baltimore . . . Miami . . . Glendale, Arizona . . . New York . . . and Long Beach, California.

Houston is 11th . . . L.A. and San Antonio tied for 12th . . . Phoenix is 22nd . . . and Chicago is way down in 34th place.

