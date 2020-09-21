The Cars People Who Speed Drive

What's the #1 car people who SPEED like to drive?

September 21, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
speeding car

A company called Insurify looks at a bunch of models each year, and how many owners have at least one speeding ticket on their record.  Overall, just over 10% of Americans have gotten a speeding ticket before.

Here are the top five cars for people who speed...

1.  Subaru WRX.  It also topped the list last year.  Over 20% of people who drive one have a speeding ticket on their record.

2.  Volkswagen GTI, 17%.

3.  Subaru Impreza, 16%.

4.  Infinity G37, just under 16%.

5.  Dodge Dart, just over 15%.

The rest of the top ten are the Hyundai Veloster, Dodge Challenger, Dodge RAM 2500, Dodge Charger, and Nissan 350Z.

