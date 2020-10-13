The Cars People Are Most Likely to Get Tattooed

A website called Compare the Market just analyzed ALL of the car tattoos people have posted on Instagram to figure out which brands of cars and which specific models of cars are the most common.

The five brands people are most likely to get tattooed on their bodies are: Volkswagen . . . Jeep . . . Cadillac . . . Pontiac . . . and Chevrolet.

And the five specific models that are most common are: Chevy Impala . . . the DMC DeLorean . . . Chevy Corvette . . . Volkswagen Beetle . . . and Mini Cooper.

