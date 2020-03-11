The Best Major League Baseball Players For 2020

Opening Day for Major League Baseball is two weeks away. And ESPN posted its annual list of the top 100 players. So, if you've got a fantasy draft coming up, here are the top 25 to look at...

1. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels. He's been the top player for several years.

2. Gerrit Cole, jumping up from 30th last year when he pitched for the sign-stealin' Houston Astros. Now he's with the New York Yankees.

3. Jacob deGrom, New York Mets.

4. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers.

5. Mookie Betts. He got traded from the Boston Red Sox to the L.A. Dodgers last month.

6. Cody Bellinger, also a Dodger.

7. Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals.

8. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves.

9. Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies.

10. Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians.

11. Juan Soto, Washington Nationals. It's his third season, and he's only 21.

12. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros.

13. Anthony Rendon, who's moved from the Nationals to the Los Angeles Angels.

14. Justin Verlander, Houston Astros. He just suffered a lat strain though, and says it would "take a miracle" for him to be ready by Opening Day.

15. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees. But he's out indefinitely with a stress fracture in one of his ribs, and his manager says it's possible he could have it removed.

16. Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals.

17. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves.

18. Matt Chapman, Oakland A's.

19. Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers.

20. Pete Alonso, New York Mets. He hit 53 bombs last year, and also won the Home Run Derby.

21. Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs.

22. Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals.

23. J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies. He's the highest-rated catcher in the league.

24. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs.

25. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies.

