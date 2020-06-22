The 2020 ESPY Awards Winners

Here's who won an ESPY over the weekend...

June 22, 2020
ESPYS

Some of the biggest stars in the world of sports came together -- virtually -- for this year's remote ESPY Awards. Hosted by Russell Wilson, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, ESPN's annual celebration of sports honored some of the most deserving athletes, while also addressing the most pressing social issues of the day...


WINNERS and HONOREES:

Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

 

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award:

Nelson Cruz (MLB Minnesota Twins)
 

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year:

Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
 

Corporate Community Impact Award

Burton Snowboards
 

Sports Philanthropist of the Year Award

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation


League Humanitarian of the Year Award

National Football League
 

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance:

Taquarius Wair 


Pat Tillman Award for Service:

Kim Clavel


Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award

Joel Apudo, Batouly Camara, Ally Friedman, Javonn Islar, Elijah Murphy, Chelsea Quito and Niah Woods


Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award

WNBA and WNBA Players Association

