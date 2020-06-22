The 2020 ESPY Awards Winners
Here's who won an ESPY over the weekend...
Some of the biggest stars in the world of sports came together -- virtually -- for this year's remote ESPY Awards. Hosted by Russell Wilson, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, ESPN's annual celebration of sports honored some of the most deserving athletes, while also addressing the most pressing social issues of the day...
WINNERS and HONOREES:
Arthur Ashe Courage Award
Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award:
Nelson Cruz (MLB Minnesota Twins)
Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year:
Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
Corporate Community Impact Award
Burton Snowboards
Sports Philanthropist of the Year Award
Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation
League Humanitarian of the Year Award
National Football League
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance:
Taquarius Wair
Pat Tillman Award for Service:
Kim Clavel
Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award
Joel Apudo, Batouly Camara, Ally Friedman, Javonn Islar, Elijah Murphy, Chelsea Quito and Niah Woods
Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award
WNBA and WNBA Players Association
Click Here to see more.