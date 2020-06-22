The 2020 ESPY Awards Winners

Some of the biggest stars in the world of sports came together -- virtually -- for this year's remote ESPY Awards. Hosted by Russell Wilson, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, ESPN's annual celebration of sports honored some of the most deserving athletes, while also addressing the most pressing social issues of the day...



WINNERS and HONOREES:

Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award:

Nelson Cruz (MLB Minnesota Twins)



Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year:

Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)



Corporate Community Impact Award

Burton Snowboards



Sports Philanthropist of the Year Award

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation



League Humanitarian of the Year Award

National Football League



Jimmy V Award for Perseverance:

Taquarius Wair



Pat Tillman Award for Service:

Kim Clavel



Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award

Joel Apudo, Batouly Camara, Ally Friedman, Javonn Islar, Elijah Murphy, Chelsea Quito and Niah Woods



Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award

WNBA and WNBA Players Association

