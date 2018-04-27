Texting And Driving During Evening Rush Hour

A hands-free texting app called Drivemode looked at the timestamps of about 7 million texts that were sent last year. And people were most likely to text and drive during EVENING rush hour.

On average, Americans send around 7 text messages between 5:00 and 6:00 P.M. And about 6 text messages an hour during our morning commute.

That might not sound like a huge difference. But it means there's about 15% more texting and driving going on during your trip home than your drive to work.

The 10 states that text and drive the most during rush hour are New York, Hawaii, Florida, Massachusetts, Oregon, Utah, Colorado, Washington, Texas, and California.

