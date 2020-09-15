Signs You Are A Bad Driver

Everyone THINKS they're a good driver. But spend 30 seconds on any road in America, and you know it's not true. So a new survey asked people to name the top signs someone is a BAD driver. Here's the Top 10...

1. Excessive speeding. 61% said it means you're a bad driver. But over 40% admitted THEY like to drive fast. And one in three think of speed limits as "just a suggestion."

2. Cutting people off, 54%.

3. Tailgating, 44%.

4. Constant road rage, 43%.

5. Using your horn too much, 38%.

6. Not using turn signals, 38%.

7. Driving with one hand on the wheel, 29%.

8. Talking too much while you drive. Either to passengers or on the phone, 29%.

9. Leaving your high beams on when you don't need them, 25%.

10. Singing along to the radio. Only 18% agreed with that one.

The survey also found 56% of us wouldn't date someone if we thought they were a bad driver. And 78% said the way you drive says a lot about your personality.

Click Here to see more.