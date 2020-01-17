LADDERS vs MATTRESSES: Scoreboard Of What's Left On St. Louis Highways

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - If you see a ladder or mattress on a St. Louis-area highway, we want to know about it!

All year, we will be keeping track of what has become a perennial must-follow battle on our traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand's Twitter feed – Ladders vs Mattresses. Keep track of the lost ladder and discarded mattress in the map below. It will be updated with every alert that Lance recieves via text, tweet and call!

Twitter - @Y98Lance

Text - (314) 531-9898

Call -

