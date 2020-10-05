Remembering Cardinals Legend Bob Gibson

On Friday, Cardinals legendary pitcher Bob Gibson passed away.

Gibson played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals (1959–1975). He tallied 251 wins, 3,117 strikeouts, and a 2.91 earned run average (ERA) during his career. A nine-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, he won two Cy Young Awards and the 1968 National League (NL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award. Known for a fiercely competitive nature and for intimidating opposing batters, he was elected in 1981 to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. The Cardinals retired his uniform number 45 in September 1975 and inducted him into the team Hall of Fame in 2014.

Gibson passed away Friday in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, under hospice care after fighting pancreatic cancer for more than a year. He was 84.

Bob Costas joined MLB Tonight to remember Hall of Famer Bob Gibson Friday evening.

Video of Bob Costas remembers Bob Gibson

