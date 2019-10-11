Reasons To Take A Road Trip This Fall

Here's how to do an autumn ROAD TRIP right...

1. Seek out the fall foliage. Fall leaves and all their incredible colors are something you can only get this time of year. In most areas, the autumn colors peak in mid-October, but it really depends on the weather. (Here's an interactive map for 2019.)

2. Get out for a hike, apple picking, and hayrides. There will be no shortage of fun fall activities you can seek out on your road trip, like hiking, apple picking, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hayrides, and pop-up haunted houses.

3. Check out a "haunted" hotel. There are several hotels throughout the country that have a "haunted" history. And what better time to visit one than around Halloween?

4. Build a road trip around your Thanksgiving family visit. If you have to fly to be with family for Thanksgiving, consider driving instead. It might be late in the season to see the peak fall foliage, but it could save you some cash.

5. Consider warmer destinations to save money. September through November is considered the shoulder season for warmer destinations, like Florida and Texas. So you might be able to save some money versus a trip to, say, New England, which is well-known for its fall colors.

