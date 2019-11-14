A new survey asked people what goes into the PERFECT road trip, and here are the answers...

1. It's an average of three days long.

2. You take a convertible.

3. The most essential things to have in the car are snacks, phone chargers, and water.

4. And the best snacks are pretzels and chips, candy, and chocolate.

The survey also found the average family road trip includes two arguments per day, and a quarter of families still play classic car games like I spy and the license plate game.

So where do we want to GO on these road trips? Here are the top 10 places...

1. Grand Canyon, Arizona.

2. Yosemite National Park, California.

3. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

4. Niagara Falls, New York.

5. Florida Keys, Florida.

6. Las Vegas, Nevada.

7. Lake Tahoe, Nevada and California.

8. Mount Rushmore, South Dakota.

9. Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee.

10. Glacier National Park, Montana.

