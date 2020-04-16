Obsessive Hand Washing
Have you now become OBSESSIVE with your hand washing?
April 16, 2020
It's hard to gauge just how many ways this pandemic will permanently change society, but it's hard to imagine we'll ever go back to lazy hand washing again.
Because according to a new survey, Americans are becoming hand washing FANATICS...
90% of people say they're washing their hands more frequently or longer.
78% wash their hands thoroughly at least six times a day, and that's up from 37% who did that before the outbreak.
And 20% of people now scrub their hands at least 16 TIMES a day, or roughly once an hour.
Also, 88% of people say they're going to keep up their new hand washing habits once the pandemic is over.
