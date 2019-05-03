The Most Annoying Things We Do In Ubers And Lyfts
Here are the things that we do in Ubers and Lyfts that the drivers find ANNOYING.
A new survey asked Uber and Lyft drivers for the most annoying things their passengers do. Here are the top 10...
1. Eating food that stinks.
2. Smoking weed, or smelling like weed.
3. Arguing with the route.
4. Slamming the door.
5. Being rude.
6. Making female drivers uncomfortable.
7. Not being ready to go.
8. Not tipping.
9. Setting the wrong spot as the pick-up point.
10. Vaping in the car.
