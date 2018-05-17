The Luckiest Moments In Sports History

USA Today came out with a unique list of "The Luckiest Moments in Sports". See if you agree...

Spurs win the lottery (1997)

Down goes Peyton (2011)

Blazers take Bowie (1984)

A-Rod not traded to Red Sox (2003)

Dereck Whittenburg’s air ball (1983)

Kelly Holcomb gets Peyton Manning to the Colts (1997)

Hand of God (1986)

Chris Webber’s travel (1993)

Jeffrey Maier and the Yankees (1996)

Immaculate Reception (1972)

New England Patriots (always)

Click Here to see more.