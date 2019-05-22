Look: Woman Coats Car In Cow Poop To Keep It Cool

A guy in Ahmedabad, India posted a picture of his neighbor's car on Facebook on Monday. It was over 110 degrees outside, so to keep cool, she covered her entire car in COW POOP.

It's not clear if that actually DOES keep a car cool, or what that smells like in that heat.

But in rural parts of India, where cows are a BIG DEAL, people will sometimes put poop on their floors and walls because they think it'll help them stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer.