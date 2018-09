A semi was carrying a shipment of Axe Body Spray through Texas on Friday morning when somehow it caught on fire, and all that Axe EXPLODED. The truck was completely destroyed, but fortunately no one was hurt.

Truck carrying Axe body spray explodes in Texas: https://t.co/4TKDuacDGV pic.twitter.com/xzFRwLLECr — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) September 1, 2018

