Look: Tony La Russa Becomes White Sox's New Manager

Tony La Russa came out of retirement to become the new manager for the Chicago White Sox.

October 30, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand
Tony La Russa

(Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Tony La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics and two more with our St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox...  34 years after they fired him.

La Russa, 76, rejoins the franchise where his managing career began more than four decades ago. He takes over for Rick Renteria after what the White Sox insisted was a mutual agreement to split.

Good Luck, Tony!

Tags: 
Y98
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim
Tony La Russa
Chicago
White Sox
manager
New
becomes
cardinals
St. Louis