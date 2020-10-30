Look: Tony La Russa Becomes White Sox's New Manager
Tony La Russa came out of retirement to become the new manager for the Chicago White Sox.
October 30, 2020
Tony La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics and two more with our St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox... 34 years after they fired him.
La Russa, 76, rejoins the franchise where his managing career began more than four decades ago. He takes over for Rick Renteria after what the White Sox insisted was a mutual agreement to split.
Good Luck, Tony!
Tony La Russa, a member of baseball’s Hall of Fame, the third-winningest manager in baseball history, a three-time World Series champion and a four-time winner of the Manager of the Year Award, has been named the new manager of the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/RKP24rleHP— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 29, 2020