Look: Tony La Russa Becomes White Sox's New Manager

Tony La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics and two more with our St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox... 34 years after they fired him.

La Russa, 76, rejoins the franchise where his managing career began more than four decades ago. He takes over for Rick Renteria after what the White Sox insisted was a mutual agreement to split.

Good Luck, Tony!