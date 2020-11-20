Look: Tiger Woods And Son Team Up For Upcoming Golf Tournament

Tiger Woods is playing in one more tournament this year, and it's going to be extra special, because he's playing with his 11-year-old son Charlie.

He said, quote, "I can't tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together. It's been great watching him progress as a junior golfer, and it'll be incredible playing as a team together."

Golfer John Daly and his son are also set to be in the tournament, so it will be very interesting to see how things end up.

It's the PNC Championship, and it'll be held on December 19th and 20th in Florida. NBC is broadcasting the event.