Look: Thrown Dirty Diaper Hits Police Car

A driver in Indiana threw his baby's DIRTY DIAPER out of his window on the interstate on Sunday and it hit a POLICE CAR. The guy got a ticket for littering.

Littering is always bad....



Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket...



....especially when diaper hits said police officer’s --. --#PressHardFiveCopies #Ewww — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) August 19, 2019