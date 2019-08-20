Look: Thrown Dirty Diaper Hits Police Car

A driver threw a dirty diaper out his car window and hits a POLICE CAR.

August 20, 2019
Lance Hildebrand
A driver in Indiana threw his baby's DIRTY DIAPER out of his window on the interstate on Sunday and it hit a POLICE CAR.  The guy got a ticket for littering.

Courtney & Company