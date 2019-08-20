Look: Thrown Dirty Diaper Hits Police Car
A driver threw a dirty diaper out his car window and hits a POLICE CAR.
August 20, 2019
A driver in Indiana threw his baby's DIRTY DIAPER out of his window on the interstate on Sunday and it hit a POLICE CAR. The guy got a ticket for littering.
Littering is always bad....— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) August 19, 2019
Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket...
....especially when diaper hits said police officer’s --. --#PressHardFiveCopies #Ewww