Look: The 'Luck Of Tom Brady' For Your City

TOM BRADY has been fVERY SUCCESSFUL in the NFL, and Boston had a great run with their other sports teams while Tom was in town. And now, the Tampa Bay Rays are in the World Series. So, is Brady good luck?

Someone tried to find out, by looking at how successful the sports teams were in every city that Brady has lived. The results are very interesting...

When Tom was growing up in the Bay Area from 1977 to 1994, the San Francisco 49ers drafted Joe Montana and won five Super Bowls. The Oakland Raiders won one, and the Oakland A's won a World Series.

When Tom was at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999, the Detroit Red Wings won three Stanley Cups and Brady's Michigan Wolverines won the National Championship. But not much happened for the Lions or the Tigers. (They're also counting the Red Wings' 2001-2002 season, and Brady had already won a Super Bowl in New England by then.)

Then from 2001 to 2019, the Patriots won six Super Bowls, the Red Sox won four World Series, the Celtics won an NBA championship, and the Bruins won a Stanley Cup.

And in the past year, in addition to the Tampa Bay Rays making the World Series, the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup.