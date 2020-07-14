Look: Redskins To Change Team Name

The Washington Redskins confirmed yesterday that they're dropping "Redskins," but they didn't reveal a new name, as expected. Sources say they HAVE decided on one, but their lawyers delayed the announcement because they need to secure the trademarks first.

Rumor has it that the frontrunners are: The Warriors . . . the Redtails, after the Tuskegee Airmen from World War Two . . . the Presidents . . . the Generals . . . the Lincolns . . . the Redhawks . . . and the Redwolves.